Toby Jurovics is founding director of the Barry Lopez Foundation for Art & Environment. Prior to this, he was chief curator of Joslyn Art Museum from 2011 to 2020 and a curator of photography at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Princeton University Art Museum. An expert on nineteenth and twentieth century American landscape photography, he has curated over fifty monographic and group exhibitions of photography, painting, works on paper, and new media. In 2010, he organized Framing the West: The Survey Photographs of Timothy H. O’Sullivan in conjunction with the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Library of Congress, and he has published essays on Thomas Joshua Cooper, Steve Fitch, John Gossage, Andrew Moore, William Sutton and the New Topographics. Most recently, he authored the exhibition catalog, From Here to the Horizon: Photographs in Honor of Barry Lopez.

