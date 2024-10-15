SUBJECT MATTER
Images must be from an arid or a semiarid region. That region will be specified on your exhibit label should your work be selected (e.g., Palo Duro Canyon, Santa Fe, NM, etc.). The choice of subject (people, animals, or landscapes) is up to the photographer, but the image must indicate a connection to arid or semi-arid lands to be considered for juror selection.
ELIGIBILITY
The exhibition is open to amateur and professional photographers. Photographs submitted must not have been previously exhibited in Lubbock. Entrants warrant that they have the copyright to all submitted work.
AWARD
First Place - $600 / Second Place - $300 / Third Place $150
JUROR: TBD
FEES
Photographers may submit up to 5 images at $6 each for a non-refundable fee of up to $30.
HOW TO ENTER DIGITAL FILES
1. Files should be in JPEG format (1-5 MB). Label each file with consecutive numbers followed by the title and location of the image (e.g., (1) Mirage - Atacama Desert, Chile (2) Sand Dunes - Monahans, Texas).
Make sure that numbers and titles on the form match those on the files.
3. Email Mattie Moriearty at mattispa@ttu.edu
after submitting to get a link to the payment portal.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS – High and Dry 2024
Friday, October 18 - Submission deadline
Monday, November 4 - Notification sent to photographers
Friday, November 22 - Matted prints due at TTU International Cultural Center
Monday, December 2 - Exhibit opens
Friday, December 6 - Reception at TTU International Cultural Center
Thursday, February 28 - Exhibit closes
Questions: Mattie Moriearty – TTU International Affairs
mattispa@ttu.edu