SUBJECT MATTER Images must be from an arid or a semiarid region. That region will be specified on your exhibit label should your work be selected (e.g., Palo Duro Canyon, Santa Fe, NM, etc.). The choice of subject (people, animals, or landscapes) is up to the photographer, but the image must indicate a connection to arid or semi-arid lands to be considered for juror selection. ELIGIBILITY The exhibition is open to amateur and professional photographers. Photographs submitted must not have been previously exhibited in Lubbock. Entrants warrant that they have the copyright to all submitted work. AWARD First Place - $600 / Second Place - $300 / Third Place $150 JUROR: TBD FEES Photographers may submit up to 5 images at $6 each for a non-refundable fee of up to $30. HOW TO ENTER DIGITAL FILES 1. Files should be in JPEG format (1-5 MB). Label each file with consecutive numbers followed by the title and location of the image (e.g., (1) Mirage - Atacama Desert, Chile (2) Sand Dunes - Monahans, Texas). 2. Complete the entry form and upload your photos at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HighandDry2024 Make sure that numbers and titles on the form match those on the files. 3. Email Mattie Moriearty at mattispa@ttu.edu after submitting to get a link to the payment portal.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS – High and Dry 2024 Friday, October 18 - Submission deadline Monday, November 4 - Notification sent to photographers Friday, November 22 - Matted prints due at TTU International Cultural Center Monday, December 2 - Exhibit opens Friday, December 6 - Reception at TTU International Cultural Center Thursday, February 28 - Exhibit closes

Questions: Mattie Moriearty – TTU International Affairs mattispa@ttu.edu

To see past, current, and upcoming exhibits, follow this link to our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/ Posted:

