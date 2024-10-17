Hello everyone!

The 2024 State Employee Charitable Campaign is in full swing, but we cannot do it without you! We have currently raised $197,896 towards our goal of $405,000. By donating to SECC, you have the power to uplift our community and make a lasting difference in the lives of those around us. I encourage you to reflect on your personal reason for giving, whether it is supporting a cause that resonates with you or striving to create positive change. Every gift, no matter the size, is essential in improving the well-being of countless individuals. Your generosity today has the potential to transform lives, join us in making a meaningful impact. Chances to WIN BIG! Any donor who gives starting today through Sunday, October 20 will be placed into a drawing to win a tumbler from the President’s Office!

Any donor who has given since the start of the campaign through Sunday, October 20 will be placed into a drawing to win a signed soccer ball by TTU Head Coach Tom Stone!

