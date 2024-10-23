Join us for our next American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences-Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (AAFCS-FCCLA) meeting!

Come learn more about our organization, connect with fellow students, and meet the officers who are leading the way this year. It’s the perfect opportunity to get involved, build community, and enjoy some great conversations (and yes, there will be food)!

Whether you're passionate about personal growth, leadership, or simply curious about how Family and Consumer Sciences can impact your future, we’d love to have you there!

Don’t miss out—Wednesday, October 23rd at 5:30pm in the CCFCS Library (CHHS Room 001). See you there!





AAFCS-FCCLA is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.