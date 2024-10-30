Nick Larsen Artist’s Lecture

Wednesday, October 30 at 11:00 AM in MCOM 083

Nick Larsen, a multi-media artist who will be one of the featured artists during the November 1st First Friday Art Trail at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, will be a guest speaker in School of Art on Thursday, October 30th at 11:00 AM in MCOM 083. The lecture is open to the public.

Nick Larsen lives and works in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He studied at the University of Nevada, Reno and the Ohio State University, where he received his MFA in Sculpture. Larsen has had over a dozen solo and collaborative exhibitions, including, most recently, Old Haunts, Lower Reaches (Nevada Museum of Art, 2024) and been a part of a number of notable group exhibitions, including several editions of New American Paintings (NAP #131, #135, #143, #155). In 2019, he self-published a book of images, drawings, and writing that straddled the line between autobiography and fictionalized archeological inventory of Queer Mountain, a real though poorly documented desert wilderness in western Nevada. He is currently working on his second book and is the managing editor at Radius Books, a non-profit art book publisher in Santa Fe.

Larsen is presented at School of Art by Landmark Arts which receives support from a major grant from the Still Water Foundation of Austin and additional support from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.