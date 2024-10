Humor Us! is excited to announce our first show of the Semester! Have a spooky good time with the premier Improv Troupe on Campus. Join us Friday, October 25th, at 6 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Building, Room 167. If you've been meaning to give your Boo a treat join us for a night of tricks!





