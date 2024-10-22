TTU HomeTechAnnounce

United Supermarkets Pharmacy Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

October 22: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Student Union Building Courtyard & Glass Tower (Look for United Pharmacy Signs)
Cost: Most insurance companies cover the cost of the flu vaccine with no copay


Please bring a copy of your completed consent form. Make an appointment here.


*If you plan to receive the flu vaccine, please bring a photocopy of your insurance card that United can keep. 
**If you are eligible to receive the Covid booster, please ensure that you have your COVID-19 vaccine card for verification on-site. 
