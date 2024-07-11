FMI Public Speaker Series — November 7

What Is the Rule of Law and Why Is It Important? — Todd Zywicki

The Free Market Institute (FMI) welcomes Todd Zywicki to Texas Tech University to deliver a public lecture on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The lecture will take place in the Rawls College of Business - Multipurpose Room-NW112 (703 Flint Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

The concept of the rule of law is recognized as foundational to individual freedom and economic prosperity. But this broad consensus obscures important debates over the meaning of the rule of law and the cultural and institutional preconditions for its emergence in the West and continued maintenance over time.

As concepts of the rule of law have come under increasing attack, it is important to rediscover the meaning and importance of the rule of law, the historical and institutional preconditions for its emergence in the West, and threats to the rule of law today.





The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.





About the Speaker

Todd Zywicki is George Mason University Foundation Professor of Law at George Mason University Antonin Scalia School of Law, Research Fellow of the Law & Economics Center, and former Executive Director of the Law and Economics Center.

In 2020-21 he served as the Chair of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Task Force on Federal Consumer Financial Law. In 2021, he was inducted into the American College of Consumer Financial Services Lawyers. He served as Chair of the Association of American Law Schools Section on Law & Economics in 2019. From 2003-2004, Professor Zywicki served as the Director of the Office of Policy Planning at the Federal Trade Commission. He served as Co-Editor of the Supreme Court Economic Review from 2006-2017 and as Editor from 2001-2002.

He teaches in the area of Bankruptcy, Contracts, Commercial Law, Law & Economics, and Public Choice and the Law. He has also taught at Vanderbilt University Law School, Georgetown University Law Center, Boston College Law School, Mississippi College School of Law, and China University of Political Science and Law.