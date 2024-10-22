Please join OPA's SECC fundraiser to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Center! This year, our "Brownies for Breast Cancer" fundraiser provides you with an opportunity to send a personally delivered homemade brownie to a TTU friend for a $5 donation. This friend can be anybody on the TTU campus! All brownie deliveries will occur Friday November 1st and Monday November 4th.





Proceeds from our fundraiser will benefit the Breast Cancer Resource Center, an SECC-approved charity that "offers individualized care to meet the critical needs of those affected by breast cancer and empower them with personalized, compassionate support."





We are accepting orders until Friday October 25th! Please use the link below to provide us with delivery details.



