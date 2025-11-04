Don't miss the opportunity to see Gabriel Iglesias, one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, who was recently awarded the title of the second highest-grossing touring comedian. Coming to United Supermarkets Arena on April 11, 2025. Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to get your tickets first with our venue pre-sale open for 10 hours only! Opens Wednesday, 10/23 at 12:00 P.M. (noon) local time at the link below!

Link: https://bit.ly/4hcNFEy Password: COMEDY

Opens: Wednesday, 10/22 @ 12:00pm CST Ends: Wednesday, 10/22 @ 10:00pm CST

10/22/2024



Sophia Scholz



Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



United Supermarkets Arena



Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2025



United Supermarkets Arena



