TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Gabriel Iglesias: VENUE PRE-SALE TOMORROW! @USA Apr. 11, 2025
Don't miss the opportunity to see Gabriel Iglesias, one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, who was recently awarded the title of the second highest-grossing touring comedian. Coming to United Supermarkets Arena on April 11, 2025. Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to get your tickets first with our venue pre-sale open for 10 hours only! Opens Wednesday, 10/23 at 12:00 P.M. (noon) local time at the link below!

Password: COMEDY

Opens: Wednesday, 10/22 @ 12:00pm CST
Ends: Wednesday, 10/22 @ 10:00pm CST
Posted:
10/22/2024

Originator:
Sophia Scholz

Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

Department:
United Supermarkets Arena

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Date: 4/11/2025

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

Categories