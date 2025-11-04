Don't miss the opportunity to see Gabriel Iglesias, one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, who was recently awarded the title of the second highest-grossing touring comedian. Coming to United Supermarkets Arena on April 11, 2025.

axs.com TICKETS ON SALE AT 12:00PM (NOON) CST TODAY, while supplies last, through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock at, and by phone 806-770-2000 or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (box office hours 10am-4pm Monday – Friday). Posted:

10/24/2024



Sophia Scholz



Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



United Supermarkets Arena



Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2025



United Supermarkets Arena



