Don't miss the opportunity to see Gabriel Iglesias, one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, who was recently awarded the title of the second highest-grossing touring comedian. Coming to United Supermarkets Arena on April 11, 2025.
TICKETS ON SALE AT 12:00PM (NOON) CST TODAY, while supplies last, through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock at axs.com
, and by phone 806-770-2000 or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (box office hours 10am-4pm Monday – Friday).