Gabriel Iglesias: TICKETS ON SALE TODAY! @USA Apr. 11, 2025
Don't miss the opportunity to see Gabriel Iglesias, one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, who was recently awarded the title of the second highest-grossing touring comedian. Coming to United Supermarkets Arena on April 11, 2025. 

TICKETS ON SALE AT 12:00PM (NOON) CST TODAY, while supplies last, through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock at axs.com, and by phone 806-770-2000 or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (box office hours 10am-4pm Monday – Friday).
Posted:
10/24/2024

Originator:
Sophia Scholz

Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

Department:
United Supermarkets Arena

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Date: 4/11/2025

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

