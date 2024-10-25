TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Disability Support Group Painting
Beyond Barriers proudly supports Red Raiders with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and other limitations. To show support, Beyond Barriers will be hosting a Disability Support Group Painting Event. You do not need to be disabled to attend, you can come and show support, we appreciate it! Please RSVP through Tech Connect due to limited supplies and seats will fill up fast! 

October 25th in Sub Room 226 Matador Lounge

ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/10621593

Beyond Barriers is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
10/25/2024

Originator:
Kevin Allen

Email:
kevialle@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/25/2024

Location:
Sub Room 226 Matador Lounge

