Prepare for two back-to-back nights of high-energy performances at Culture! First, on November 2nd, Wonky Willa will bring their unique sound to Lubbock, delivering a night of electrifying beats. Then, on November 16th, VAMPA is set to unleash her bass-heavy, crowd-pumping music, sure to keep you dancing all night long.
Event Details:
Tickets are available online—don’t miss out on these epic shows! Gather your friends and get ready for an unforgettable time.
This event is sponsored by Music Without Borders, in partnership with SMG Events. Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Music Without Borders.