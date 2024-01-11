It’s showtime! This Saturday, November 2nd, Wonky Willa will bring their electrifying beats to Culture for an epic night of music. Be sure to grab your tickets and join us for an unforgettable experience!

But that’s not all—on November 16th, VAMPA will take over the stage with her bass-heavy, crowd-pumping energy. Two nights of incredible music you don’t want to miss!

Event Details:

Tickets are available online—don’t miss out on these epic shows! Gather your friends and get ready for an unforgettable time.

This event is sponsored by Music Without Borders, in partnership with SMG Events. Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Music Without Borders.