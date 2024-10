Hiring Fitness and Wellness Front Desk

Hiring for Fitness and Wellness Front Desk.

Qualifications: - Must be personable, energetic

- Must be a ttu student (grad students acceptable)

- Have a passion for fitness and wellness.

Please email Johanna.valencia@ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

10/22/2024



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities