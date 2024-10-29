Join the Residence Halls Association and Complex Councils for Safe Treat on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00pm-8:00pm! Safe Treat is a safe trick-or-treating experience for Lubbock families. Each Complex Council will have activities, candy, and games for families and kids to engage with.
Safe Treat will take place in Wall/Gates Hall, Talkington Hall, and Knapp Hall. Parking will be available in lots Z2, Z3, R3, and R11 (band lot) from 5:30pm-8:30pm.
Residence Halls Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.