Don’t miss your chance to see BRIGHT STAR, a bluegrass musical by Steve martin & Edie Brickell, presented by the School of Theatre & Dance.

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

Public performances are October 31 – November 10 in the Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for BRIGHT STAR are $10 for TTU faculty and staff and $5 students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).



For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.