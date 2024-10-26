This is a come and go kind of event. We will build hygiene kits, literacy booklet kits, and cards.

Make a Difference Day is a celebration of altruism and community spirit. The idea behind Make a Difference Day is to show that anyone can impact their community positively, no matter how big or small the action. Follow us on Instagram @texastechufl for the most updated agenda of the day and to register. *Registration is to help with supplies, but not required to attend.*

Posted:

10/22/2024



Originator:

Cecilia Nunez



Email:

cici.nunez@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for Adolescent Resiliency



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2024



Location:

Texas Tech Human Sciences Cottage



