This is a come and go kind of event. We will build hygiene kits, literacy booklet kits, and cards.
Make a Difference Day is a celebration of altruism and community spirit.
The idea behind Make a Difference Day is to show that anyone can impact their community positively, no matter how big or small the action. Follow us on Instagram @texastechufl for the most updated agenda of the day and to register. *Registration is to help with supplies, but not required to attend.*
|Posted:
10/22/2024
Originator:
Cecilia Nunez
Email:
cici.nunez@ttu.edu
Department:
Center for Adolescent Resiliency
Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2024
Location:
Texas Tech Human Sciences Cottage
