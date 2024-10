Give yourself a gift of music - venture out to a beautifully renovated Hemmle Hall at School of Music this Saturday, October 26 at 4pm to experience the music for piano and strings. The program presents works by Azerbaijani, Georgian, Armenian, Ukrainian, Russian and Czech composers performed by Nataliya Sukhina, piano, Annie Chalex Boyle, violin and Jeffrey Lastrapes, cello.

