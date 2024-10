Japanese Language Program is hosting a Japanese tea ceremony on Friday, October 25 from 4:00 - 5:00 pm at CMLL 113. Participant will have opportunity to see the demonstration by instructors and will make their own tea using authentic Japanese tea ceremony tools. Please join us for our tea ceremony! Posted:

10/25/2024



Originator:

Emi Tasho



Email:

etasho@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2024



Location:

CMLL 113



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental