Following the success of Wonky Willa’s performance, we’re keeping the momentum going at Culture with the one and only VAMPA! Known for her high-energy sets and signature heavy bass sound, VAMPA will bring her electrifying performance to Lubbock on November 16th.
Event Details:
This event is brought to you by SMG Events and the Music Without Borders team. Mark your calendars and prepare for another wild night of music, friends, and great vibes. Grab your tickets early and secure your spot on the dance floor!
Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Music Without Borders.