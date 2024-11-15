The wait is almost over—VAMPA is set to perform tomorrow night, Saturday, November 16th, at Culture! Known for her intense bass drops and electrifying sets, she’s bringing her signature energy to Lubbock for one night only.
Event Details:
This event is hosted by SMG Events in collaboration with Music Without Borders. The vibes are guaranteed to be next-level, so round up your friends and make sure you don’t miss out! Last chance to grab tickets—see you on the dance floor!
Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Music Without Borders.