TOSM staff will install Banner patches in the production environment on Saturday, 10/26, from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Central time. During this time, Banner Admin will be unavailable. Raiderlink/WebRaider will remain available during this maintenance, but individual channels may be intermittently unavailable.

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu