Psychiatry GR Series " The Children’s Behavioral Health Strategic Plan "

Psychiatry Grand Rounds Series taking place on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at TTUHSC, ACB 120. The session will be presented by Courtney Harvey, PhD, the MH Statewide Coordinator & Associate Commissioner at Texas Health & Human Services, who will discuss The Children’s Behavioral Health Strategic Plan. For those unable to attend in person, there will also be an option to join via Zoom.

