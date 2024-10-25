Psychiatry Grand Rounds Series taking place on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at TTUHSC, ACB 120. The session will be presented by Courtney Harvey, PhD, the MH Statewide Coordinator & Associate Commissioner at Texas Health & Human Services, who will discuss The Children’s Behavioral Health Strategic Plan. For those unable to attend in person, there will also be an option to join via Zoom. https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/9798966879?pwd=eXc4QVVxWS80Z2RKY2wvdGhLSktFdz09 Meeting Password: 658925

Posted:

10/24/2024



Originator:

Sardar Zahid



Email:

Sardar.Zahid@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Psychiatry Dept Lbk Genl



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2024



Location:

TTUHSC-ACB 120 or https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/9798966879?pwd=eXc4QVVxWS80Z2RKY2wvdGhLSktFdz09



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

