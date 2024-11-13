Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6.5-inch poinsettias for $15.00 plus tax and 8-inch poinsettias for $31.00 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover. Maintenance is not included. No exchanges. All sales are final. Payment Information

Cash, check & money orders are accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech University

If paid by cash, check, or money order add an 8.25% tax

Send payment to Grounds Box 3144

Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP

Online orders can be made at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php For questions, please get in touch with RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu or call 806-742-OPS.



Order Today! Last Day to Order: November 25, 2024

Orders must be paid by: November 27, 2024

Deliveries begin: December 2, 2024

Posted:

11/13/2024



Originator:

Wendy Vander Haeghen



Email:

Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Departmental

