Raider Floral Poinsettia Sale

Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6.5-inch poinsettias for $15.00 plus tax and 8-inch poinsettias for $31.00 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover. Maintenance is not included. No exchanges. All sales are final.

 

Payment Information
 

  • Cash, check & money orders are accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech University
  • If paid by cash, check, or money order add an 8.25% tax
  • Send payment to Grounds Box 3144
  • Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP
  • Online orders can be made at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php

 

For questions, please get in touch with RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu or call 806-742-OPS.



Order Today! 

  • Last Day to Order: November 25, 2024
  • Orders must be paid by: November 27, 2024
  • Deliveries begin: December 2, 2024

 


 
Posted:
11/20/2024

Originator:
Wendy Vander Haeghen

Email:
Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


