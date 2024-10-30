The RISE office is seeking a motivated and creative student to join our marketing team. Key Responsibilities: Assist with the creation and management of social media content (Facebook, Instagram, etc.)

Support marketing campaigns by drafting blog posts, articles, and other content

Help design marketing materials such as flyers, brochures, and digital ads

Conduct research on risk intervention and safety education for college campuses

Collaborate with team members on special projects and events

Monitor and report on the performance of digital marketing initiatives (social media, email, website traffic) Requirements: Currently enrolled as a student (preferably in marketing, communications, or related fields).

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and social media platforms

Familiarity with graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite)

Ability to work independently, take initiative, and manage time effectively

Attention to detail and creative problem-solving skills

Experience with photography or audio/visual is a plus but not required Benefits: Gain real-world marketing experience in a supportive environment

Flexible work hours to accommodate your academic schedule

Opportunity to work on exciting projects that make an impact

Networking opportunities with professionals in the field To apply, please send your resume, a brief cover letter explaining why you're interested in this position, and 2-3 samples of marketing materials you have created (social media posts, blog articles, digital ads, graphic designs, etc.) to amanda.mcconnell@ttu.edu Posted:

10/30/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





