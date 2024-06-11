The RISE office is seeking a motivated and creative student to join our marketing team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist with the creation and management of social media content (Facebook, Instagram, etc.)
- Support marketing campaigns by drafting blog posts, articles, and other content
- Help design marketing materials such as flyers, brochures, and digital ads
- Conduct research on risk intervention and safety education for college campuses
- Collaborate with team members on special projects and events
- Monitor and report on the performance of digital marketing initiatives (social media, email, website traffic)
Requirements:
- Currently enrolled as a student (preferably in marketing, communications, or related fields).
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and social media platforms
- Familiarity with graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite)
- Ability to work independently, take initiative, and manage time effectively
- Attention to detail and creative problem-solving skills
- Experience with photography or audio/visual is a plus but not required
Benefits:
- Gain real-world marketing experience in a supportive environment
- Flexible work hours to accommodate your academic schedule
- Opportunity to work on exciting projects that make an impact
- Networking opportunities with professionals in the field
To apply, please send your resume, a brief cover letter explaining why you're interested in this position, and 2-3 samples of marketing materials you have created (social media posts, blog articles, digital ads, graphic designs, etc.) to amanda.mcconnell@ttu.edu