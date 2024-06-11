TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RISE is Hiring a Student Assistant of Marketing

The RISE office is seeking a motivated and creative student to join our marketing team. 

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assist with the creation and management of social media content (Facebook, Instagram, etc.)
  • Support marketing campaigns by drafting blog posts, articles, and other content
  • Help design marketing materials such as flyers, brochures, and digital ads
  • Conduct research on risk intervention and safety education for college campuses
  • Collaborate with team members on special projects and events
  • Monitor and report on the performance of digital marketing initiatives (social media, email, website traffic)

 

Requirements:

  • Currently enrolled as a student (preferably in marketing, communications, or related fields).
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office and social media platforms
  • Familiarity with graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite)
  • Ability to work independently, take initiative, and manage time effectively
  • Attention to detail and creative problem-solving skills
  • Experience with photography or audio/visual is a plus but not required

 

Benefits:

  • Gain real-world marketing experience in a supportive environment
  • Flexible work hours to accommodate your academic schedule
  • Opportunity to work on exciting projects that make an impact
  • Networking opportunities with professionals in the field

 

To apply, please send your resume, a brief cover letter explaining why you're interested in this position, and 2-3 samples of marketing materials you have created (social media posts, blog articles, digital ads, graphic designs, etc.) to amanda.mcconnell@ttu.edu 

 
Posted:
11/6/2024

Originator:
Elizabeth Perry

Email:
eliperry@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


