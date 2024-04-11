Join RISE and our Peer Educators for an engaging educational event as we explore the transition from October's Focus on Social Wellness to November's emphasis on Emotional Wellness. This interactive tabling session will highlight the importance of the 8 dimensions of wellness, providing insights and resources to help you cultivate a balanced and fulfilling life. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and enhance your well-being!
