Having the chance to do what we do best every day truly makes our job worth doing. Have you ever been so in the zone that the day seems to fly by? Learn to flow through your workday at our StrengthsQuest Workshop by maximizing your strengths to their fullest potential!

In this third session of our four-session workshop, we’ll talk about flow theory and how to feel in tune with our working environment. We’ll discuss how to use our unique StrengthsQuest themes to find a career that best suits our most productive selves. In partnership with the University Career Center, this workshop will help you pursue the career that is right for you!

To attend, please take the StrengthsQuest assessment and register for the group using the two links provided below. The assessment can take about 30 minutes, so it is important that you complete it before this workshop session.

Strengths Exploration Small Group Sign-up (google.com) Link to register is

Session two will take place October 31st from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM outside of the University Career center.

If you have any questions, please contact Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu).



