Join us for three relaxing yoga sessions with UREC. Discover how sleep and fitness go hand-in-hand leaving you refreshed and ready for a night of sleep. Friday, November 8 th from 6-7PM

Saturday November 9 th from 10-11AM

Sunday, November 10 th from 1-2PM All sessions are in UREC 114 and are free to join RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/31/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2024



Location:

UREC Room 114



