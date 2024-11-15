Don’t miss out on Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers' (SHPE) Social Night at Culture tonight, November 15th! This event promises an exciting evening filled with music, dancing, and socializing. Join us for a vibrant celebration of Hispanic culture featuring live DJ Junio, who will keep the energy high all night long!

Event Details:

This is a perfect opportunity to meet new friends, network with peers and professionals, and immerse yourself in a fun, inclusive atmosphere. Whether you're a member of SHPE or just looking for a lively night out, everyone is welcome!

Bring your friends, and let's make this a memorable evening together. We can’t wait to see you there!

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.