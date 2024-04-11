Tired of the same old Thanksgiving traditions? Need a break from the awkward conversations with your family this year? Start a new tradition? Join Outdoor Pursuits on a trip to Far West Texas. There we'll camp for two nights in Big Bend Ranch State Park and two nights in Big Bend National Park. We'll spend the days hiking the many trails these parks have to offer and taking in the beauty of the Trans-Pecos region! Depending on the group, we may even tackle Emory Peak, the highest peak in the Chisos Mountains. Finally, we can't forget Thanksgiving dinner! Enjoy the feast this season under the stars while making new friends and unforgettable memories. Join us for an awesome holiday experience! All transportation, gear, and food is included in the price of the trip. No prior experience is required!

REGISTRATION CLOSES NOV 17th! Secure your spot on University Recreation's Website under Outdoor Pursuits or copy the link: https://register.urec.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=60c35bab-d8d0-4d91-a7cc-a5d82111ab51

Posted:

11/4/2024



Originator:

Shelby Langdon



Email:

slangdon@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





