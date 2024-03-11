|
TTU Vernacular Music Center presents Caprock English Bagpipe Consort with Breton music specialists Mike MacNintch and Alex Bartholomew in a special Breton dance event. Admission is free and open to the public. Dances will be taught, so no prior experience is required. Breton dances are from Brittany, a Celtic region in northwestern France. They dance to bagpipes, and the bombarde, a Breton folk oboe.
10/29/2024
Roger Landes
roger.landes@ttu.edu
School of Music
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/3/2024
TTU SUB Ballroom
