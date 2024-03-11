TTU Vernacular Music Center presents Caprock English Bagpipe Consort with Breton music specialists Mike MacNintch and Alex Bartholomew in a special Breton dance event. Admission is free and open to the public. Dances will be taught, so no prior experience is required. Breton dances are from Brittany, a Celtic region in northwestern France. They dance to bagpipes, and the bombarde, a Breton folk oboe.

Posted:

10/29/2024



Originator:

Roger Landes



Email:

roger.landes@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/3/2024



Location:

TTU SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

