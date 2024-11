Volunteers needed! Student Activities Board (SAB) will be at South Plains Food Bank to help the community. This facility is committed to serving hundreds of families each day! RSVP via Tech Connect: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/10241939

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/31/2024



Originator:

Addy Foertsch



Email:

Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/4/2024



Location:

5605 MLK Jr Blvd



Categories

Student Organization