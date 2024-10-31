Anna Rotty’s How We Hold the Sun. October 31st - December 1st 2024 School of Art SRO Gallery Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art Now open in the SRO Photo Gallery! Anna Rotty’s How We Hold the Sun.





Anna Rotty, a New Mexico based photographer and artist, directs her body of work to address the more ethereal and emotional side of the world that we occupy. Using both natural and constructed landscapes focusing on their interaction with light, her photography challenges the idea of orientation and place while also exploring the connection between body and landscape. In her body of work titled How We Hold the Sun, she investigates bodies of water and how they both represent their own power and being while simultaneously addressing those who try to harness and control their energy. This series was photographed in the Rio Grande that flows through Albuquerque. Rotty received her MFA in photography from the University of New Mexico where she is currently working as an instructor of photography.





After receiving her BFA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2011, Anna has gone on to have her work published by Southwest Contemporary, Humble Arts Foundation, and Lenscratch, which earned her 3rd place in the Student Portfolio Prize in 2023. Since then, she has joined Collective Constructs, a collaborative group of artists and art historians, and received the Silver Eye Center for Photography Fellowship in 2024.





How We Hold the Sun, runs from October 31st through December 1st in the SRO gallery.



