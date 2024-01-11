State of Suffering – works by Kevin Abankwa

Satellite Gallery 1106 5th Street, November 1st 6 pm – 9 pm

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art





ARTIST STATEMENT

KEVIN ABANKWA

In my artistic practice, I explore the complexities of human existence, focusing on deeply resonant themes of labor, migration, exploitation, class dynamics, and the quest for belonging in society. My journey, transitioning from a hopeful perspective to one grounded in the stark realities of an African living in the United States, has deeply shaped my work.

Initially, I was influenced by utopic media portrayals of the West, but my perception transformed as I confronted the harsh realities of forced labor. Witnessing ex-convicts compelled to toil in a lumber yard alongside me redefined my understanding of my place in society. This experience has driven me to use my art as a platform to shed light on the systemic issues that produce our daily challenges and stress.

At the core of my artistic narrative is the human foot a powerful symbol that encapsulates both historical and contemporary struggles. Serving as a synecdoche for the laboring body, the foot, often regarded as a marvel of biological engineering, becomes the focal point through which I examine the body's labor-intensive functions. It is the essential conduit between the body and the ground, supporting, stabilizing, and propelling us through the myriad activities of daily life.

The materials I use are also crucial to conveying meaning, particularly through process of staining and collaging. Inspired by the widespread use of coffee among laborers to combat fatigue and enhance productivity, I incorporate this material to evoke the essence of their experiences within systemic frameworks. Religious narratives weave through these compositions, providing a structure for dialogue with models, inviting them to reenact and reflect upon their lived experiences. The resulting images aim to foster a personal connection with viewers, resonating on a level that transcends the surface of the pictorial space.

Through the intricate marks and directional strokes that define my work, I invite viewers to engage with the process, deciphering topographical maps that emerge around the planes of the feet. The large scale of these feet transforms them into sprawling terrains, sprawling landscapes, and shifting terrains evoking a "topography" of the body. These feet are not merely anatomical parts; they are territories where life unfolds, the body’s own homeland, a place carved and inscribed by diverse encounters. The foot task is a traverse, and the events it witnesses are those of labor. Each step maps a narrative, making the feet a space where histories accumulate, a ground where movement and stillness coexist, a site of presence, struggle, and passage.

Ultimately, my work seeks to evoke a visceral response, challenging viewers to navigate the nuanced terrain of human experience. I encourage them to see the body not just as a physical entity, but as a vessel that encapsulates the varied tapestry of life.

If you would like to receive weekly announcements about upcoming exhibitions and arts events, please send us your email contact information to landmarkarts@ttu.edu.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.