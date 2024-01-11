The Paper Woman Series, Part 2 featuring works by Tricia Earl and students from the West Texas Art Fest Studio D, November 1st 6 pm – 9 pm Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art

Continuing her work with mixed media she will feature prints and canvases focusing on the “Jane Series” and the “Paper Women Project”. Through mixed media, she presents a reading of the sliding scale of mass media’s depiction of women (the feminine) and the real-life experiences of how girls and women are asked to perform in their daily lives. The key to the final image is to counter the traditional, stereotypical feminine image into a nonconforming state of reality. Condensing the perspective of her daily consumption of visual culture into a flat two-dimensional image allows the viewer to sit with and contemplate, what one object has to do with the other. She gathers images and text literally from scraps and pieces she finds in the real and virtual worlds. She looks through discarded magazines, newspapers, photographs, and other objects to build a message, a memory, and a meaning from her own lived narrative. Continuing her work with mixed media she will feature prints and canvases focusing on the “Jane Series” and the “Paper Women Project”. Through mixed media, she presents a reading of the sliding scale of mass media’s depiction of women (the feminine) and the real-life experiences of how girls and women are asked to perform in their daily lives. The key to the final image is to counter the traditional, stereotypical feminine image into a nonconforming state of reality. Condensing the perspective of her daily consumption of visual culture into a flat two-dimensional image allows the viewer to sit with and contemplate, what one object has to do with the other. She gathers images and text literally from scraps and pieces she finds in the real and virtual worlds. She looks through discarded magazines, newspapers, photographs, and other objects to build a message, a memory, and a meaning from her own lived narrative.

If you would like to receive weekly announcements about upcoming exhibitions and arts events, please send us your email contact information to landmarkarts@ttu.edu. Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Posted:

10/31/2024



Originator:

Hillary Russell



Email:

Hillary.E.Russell@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/1/2024



Location:

TTU School of Art Studio D (studio spaces behind CASP 5 and J gallery) November 1st 6 pm – 9 pm



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

