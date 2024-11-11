Are you interested in becoming an SI Leader?

Come to our Info Sessions to learn about SI, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply for an SI Leader position. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are down below.



The dates, times, and locations for our info sessions: Info session 1: November 13th, 2-3PM in MATH 109 Info Session 2: November 18th, 4-5PM in Holden Hall 038 Info Session 3: November 21st, 2-3PM Online. Click here to join the meeting.

Link to the SI website SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu

We hope to see you there! If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are also listed below. Posted:

