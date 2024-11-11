Come to our Info Sessions to learn about SI, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply for an SI Leader position. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are down below.
If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are also listed below.
The dates, times, and locations for our info sessions:
Info session 1: November 13th, 2-3PM in MATH 109
Info Session 2: November 18th, 4-5PM in Holden Hall 038
SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu
We hope to see you there!