Don't miss Obesity Research Institute’s Fall Seminar Series on Balancing the Scale: Navigating the Complex Interplay of Weight Loss Medications, Timed Eating, and Physical Activity. Part two of our three-part series will feature Dr. Grant Tinsley, Associate Professor in the Kinesiology & Sport Management department at Texas Tech University. Dr. Tinsley will present on Fasting Interventions for Body Composition Modification. The in-person presentation will be on November 13th at TTU's Human Sciences Building in room 063 (basement) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Register now for the November 13th ORI Fall Seminar.

For more information on our fall series, please visit our ORI Seminar Schedule.





This event is brought to you by the Obesity Research Institute.