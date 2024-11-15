When you go shopping, grab an extra one of these items and donate it! *Hygiene: shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste etc.* Dish liquid *Laundry pods* The donation box is in Human Sciences in the breezeway. Helping other people makes us feel better! OpenDoor is a nonprofit that works with people who are going through homelessness, addiction, &more. Your donation will help someone directly and make a difference!
The Association of Students Acting in Service is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.