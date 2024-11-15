Donation Drive with the Association of Students Acting in Service!

When you go shopping, grab an extra one of these items and donate it! 
*Hygiene: shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste etc.
*Dish liquid 
*Laundry pods 
The donation box is in Human Sciences in the breezeway. 
Helping other people makes us feel better! OpenDoor is a nonprofit that works with people who are going through homelessness, addiction, &more. Your donation will help someone directly and make a difference!

The Association of Students Acting in Service is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/30/2024



Originator:

Catherine Pichler



Email:

cpichler@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2024



Location:

Human Sciences Breezeway



