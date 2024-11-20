Don't miss Obesity Research Institute’s Fall Seminar Series on Balancing the Scale: Navigating the Complex Interplay of Weight Loss Medications, Timed Eating, and Physical Activity. Our last in this Fall's series will feature Dr. Kembra Albracht-Schulte, Assistant Professor in the Kinesiology & Sport Management department and Director of the Nutrition, Exercise, & Translational (NExT) Medicine Laboratory at Texas Tech University. Dr. Albracht-Schulte will present on The Key Role of Physical Activity in the Era of Anti-Obesity Medications: Essential Benefits Beyond the Scale. The in-person presentation will be on November 20th at TTU's Human Sciences Building in room 063 (basement) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Register now for the November 20th ORI Fall Seminar!

For more information on our fall series, please visit our ORI Seminar Schedule.





This event is brought to you by the Obesity Research Institute.