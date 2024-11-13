We are introducing Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for our tuition payment system. This change is part of our ongoing commitment to protect your personal information and enhance our security measures.

MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring you to confirm your identity using two or more methods. This means that each time you log in to your student account, you will need to enter a one-time password sent to you via email, SMS, or a mobile app.

You can set up your security profile today in eBill as follows:

Select “Security Settings” in the “My Profile” menu from the Home page

Select your preferred primary method for Multi-Factor Authentication

Enter the security code sent to your selected primary method

This step is crucial in helping us prevent fraud and ensure that your information remains safe.

Thank you for your cooperation as we work to keep our community secure!

If you have any questions, please contact Student Business Services at (806) 742-3272, (866) 774-9477 or visit go.ttu.edu/sbshelp.