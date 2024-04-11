Interested in making a child’s holiday season a little br

ighter?

Th

e

toy drive is an annual event

put on by the HDFS Graduate Student Association

that helps

provide

holiday gifts to the families at the Center for Early Head Start. Children supported through this event range from

0

to 3 years old.

Monetary donations are accepted in lieu of gifts, but sponsoring a wish list is preferred. Check out our website linked below to provide a donation!