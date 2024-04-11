|
Interested in making a child’s holiday season a little brighter? The toy drive is an annual event put on by the HDFS Graduate Student Association that helps provide holiday gifts to the families at the Center for Early Head Start. Children supported through this event range from 0 to 3 years old. Monetary donations are accepted in lieu of gifts, but sponsoring a wish list is preferred. Check out our website linked below to provide a donation!
A table is set up on the first floor of Health and Human Sciences in the breezeway (between the towers), where TTU faculty, staff, and students can sponsor a child’s wish list or donate to an EHS family. Tabling will run from Monday, November 4th to Friday November 15th from 10am to 3pm most days.
Please send an email if you have any questions or wish to sponsor a child: HS.HDFS.GSA@ttu.edu
For more information about the toy drive, check out our website: https://sites.google.com/view/ttu-hdfs-gsa/toy-drive
|Posted:
11/4/2024
Originator:
Ashlinn Peters
Email:
Ashlinn.Peters@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
