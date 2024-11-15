TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raiders Helping Others - Spike It Up!
Hey, volleyball lovers and first-time players alike! We’re hosting a fun-filled volleyball game and want YOU on the court! Whether you’re a pro at spiking or just in it for the laughs, everyone’s welcome!

Grab your teammates, friends, or come solo and make new ones! It’s all about fun, sun, and a little friendly competition. So come on, serve up some excitement and let’s make this a game to remember! 

We are Raiders Helping Others, a student service organization dedicated to involving Texas Tech students to service and community!

You can RSVP for our event here: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/10680543

RHO is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. 
11/6/2024

Calvin Tong

caltong@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/15/2024

Indoor Courts at the Rec Center


