Hey, volleyball lovers and first-time players alike! We’re hosting a fun-filled volleyball game and want YOU on the court! Whether you’re a pro at spiking or just in it for the laughs, everyone’s welcome!





Grab your teammates, friends, or come solo and make new ones! It’s all about fun, sun, and a little friendly competition. So come on, serve up some excitement and let’s make this a game to remember!





We are Raiders Helping Others, a student service organization dedicated to involving Texas Tech students to service and community!





You can RSVP for our event here: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/10680543





RHO is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.



