Join us for the "Closing the Deal," training and development workshop. This workshop aims to equip participants with effective strategies to overcome objections, enhance active listening skills, and confidently ask for business commitments in an experiential setting, all while providing an excellent opportunity to network at Texas Tech. Please remember to bring your computer and phone for an interactive experience. Hosted by the Rawls College of Business’s Center for Sales Excellence. Register here: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/zrsgqjp1wquv86/

11/11/2024



Lisa Gonzales Betancourt



lisa.m.betancourt@ttu.edu



Rawls College of Business



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 11/12/2024



Rawls College of Business, Rm NW112



