Procurement Services is excited to present Flash Friday trainings. Every other Friday, we will present 30 minute trainings on frequently requested topics from the entire Procurement Services spectrum. On the off weeks where we have no designated trainings scheduled, we will open the floor to anyone with questions. We will have a team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on standby to help answer all of those burning procurement-related questions. These flash trainings and Q&A sessions will take place via Teams at 2pm on Fridays, so block off your calendar and join us for some engaging discussions!

The following topics will be available on the corresponding dates:

November 8, 2024: Change Requests

November 22, 2024: Contract Routing Sheet

More dates to be added in the future.

If you would like to submit any topic suggestions or questions on a topic prior to the training session, please email Techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu with the subject “Flash Friday”.

Thank you!

Procurement Services