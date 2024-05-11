Sign up today for Free 30-minute Pilates Reformer Introductory fitness classes at TTU University Recreation Center! These 30-minute fitness classes will teach you the fundamentals of Pilates exercises and how to use the reformer machine safely and effectively.

Date: Nov. 8 & 9th

Location: TTU Rec Center RM 121

*** Must wear grippy socks or be prepared to be barefoot in class

For questions or concerns please contact Gabriella Perez Group Fitness Program Manager - Gabriella.Perez@ttu.edu



Follow us @urecttu and @fitwellttu for exclusive information on the TTU Pilates Reformer Program coming to TTU University Recreation.