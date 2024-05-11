On Friday November 8th at 6pm, in Hemmle Recital Hall at the School of Music, let yourself be transported into a dream, back to childhood with pieces from Bizet’s Childrens’ Games, a Mozart Sonata, Debussy coloristic Petite Suite and with the Grand Finale of Khatchaturian’s famous Saber’s Dance. Former Eva Browning Artist in Residence William Westney will join forces with the current Artist in Residence Daniel del Pino in a dazzling piano four hands recital. Two pianists sharing one piano! Entrance is free for all TTU students and for SOM Faculty. More information at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/news-events/EvaBrowningArtistSeries.php Posted:

11/5/2024



Originator:

Marian Herrero-Suarez-Barcena



Email:

mherrero@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





