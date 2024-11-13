Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FALL DANCE FESTIVAL.

Showcasing exciting new work, Fall Dance Festival is a capstone project that highlights the extraordinary talent of fourth-year students in our dance program. Prepare to be dazzled by the captivating choreography and exceptional performances that will leave you in awe. Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating creativity, passion, and artistry at its finest.

Public performances are November 14-17 in the School of Theatre & Dance Complex located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Join us tonight for the FREE student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Signups for the preview performance will begin one hour prior to curtain at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.